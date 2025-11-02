Air Force stations in state join nationwide marathon honouring flying officer Sekhon

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Stations at Tambaram and Avadi, on the outskirts of Chennai, joined 43 other stations across the country on Sunday to participate in the “Sekhon India Air Force Marathon.” The event was held as part of the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations under the theme: Run–Soar–Inspire.

Organised in three categories, the 21 km half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km fun run and walk, the event aimed to promote physical fitness, camaraderie, and national pride among participants from all walks of life.

At Air Force Station Tambaram, the marathon was flagged off by Air Commodore Tapan Sharma, Air Officer Commanding. A total of 787 participants, including air warriors, their families, personnel from sister services, paramilitary forces, and civilians, took part with enthusiasm. The diverse turnout, comprising men, women and children, highlighted the inclusive spirit of the Indian Air Force. Prominent community leaders and noted sportspersons from the region also joined the run, motivating participants and extending their support to the cause.

At Avadi, the marathon was inaugurated by Air Commodore Pradeep Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Avadi. Winners across various categories were felicitated by Air Commodore Sharma and Group Captain Rachna Sharma (Retd), President of the Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local).

Similar events were simultaneously held at the IAF Stations in Thanjavur and Sulur near Coimbatore, as part of the nationwide observance.

The marathon commemorated the courage and sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), the only IAF officer to receive India’s highest military honour for gallantry during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.