Air customs seize ganja worth Rs 12 crore at Chennai Airport, two flyers arrested

CHENNAI: Two passengers were arrested at the city airport for smuggling in hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12 crore in the late hours of Friday.

Following the tip-off about hydroponic ganja from Thailand being smuggled into the city, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) began monitoring the passengers arriving at midnight. They intercepted a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man from North India, who had visited Thailand on a tourist visa, on suspicion. The duo appeared nervous and gave evasive replies during questioning, prompting the officers to take them to the Customs office to search their belongings.

They found a hidden chamber in both of their trolleys with hydroponic ganja concealed. The officers seized and recovered 12 kg of hydroponic ganja, worth Rs 12 crore, and both passengers were arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both of them were sent to Thailand by the smugglers to bring the contraband to the city. The customs have registered a case and are trying to nab the smuggling racket.