Air Arabia flight to Abu Dhabi cancelled after technical glitch, 180 passengers stranded at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: An Air Arabia flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi was cancelled on Tuesday morning, following a sudden technical glitch, leaving 180 passengers stranded for hours at the Chennai Airport.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 5.05 am, was first delayed to 7.00 am and then later rescheduled to 8.30 am before being cancelled.

The aircraft had earlier arrived from Abu Dhabi at 4.15 am with 192 passengers on board.

According to airport sources, after all 180 outbound passengers had boarded the flight in Chennai, the pilot detected a technical issue during routine engine checks before takeoff. A team of engineers was immediately deployed to inspect the aircraft, which caused the first delay.

Despite continued efforts, the fault could not be resolved by 7.00 am.

Reports added that passengers were asked to deboard from the flight and move to the airport lounge, where breakfast was served.

Officials informed passengers that the flight would be rescheduled for 8.30 am. However, by 9.00 am, the issue remained unresolved, which led to the flight being announced as cancelled.

Accommodation for all 180 passengers in various hotels around the city was made and it is announced that the flight is now expected to depart later tonight or by early tomorrow morning once the issue is resolved.

This disruption has caused inconvenience to the passengers, and Airport and airline officials have said they are coordinating to ensure a smooth and safe onward journey for all travellers.