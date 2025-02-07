AIADMK functionary and his close aide hacked in Thirumullaivoyal

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary in Thirumullaivoyal and his associate were allegedly hacked by a group of men on Thursday evening at EB ground in Thirumullaivoyal.

The injured were identified as Rajasekhar, 51, 8th ward secretary of the AIADMK party and Vinod, 56.

Rajasekhar had suffered injuries on his head, jaw, mouth, hand, and leg. He is now undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital, while Vinod who suffered injuries including fracture on his right hand and cut wounds was initially treated at a private hospital in Ambattur and later shifted to KMC Hospital for further treatment.

Police suspect the attack was carried out by one Mukesh, 36 and others of Thirumullaivoyal possibly over real estate business rivalry.

Rajasekhar runs a real estate business under the name DR Builders.