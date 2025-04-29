AIADMK councillors protest inside council hall in Tambaram Corporation

CHENNAI: The Opposition party councillors protested inside the council hall, after the meeting ended in the Tambaram Corporation on Monday.

On Monday, during the council meeting, headed by Mayor Vasanthakumari, 150 resolutions were passed.

While discussing the resolutions, DMK councillors interrupted the AIADMK councillors every time the latter gave inputs, and soon, an argument broke out between the groups. After the meeting ended, 10 AIADMK councillors, headed by the leader of the Opposition, Shakar, protested inside the hall.

“No development works are being carried out in our wards, as preference is always given to the ruling party councillors,” they alleged.

Soon, the Corporation assistant commissioner and police inspector visited the spot, held peace talks with councillors and requested them to give a written statement. Later, the councillors gave up their protest and dispersed.

Meanwhile, a group of tribal people surrounded the Deputy Mayor and zonal heads outside the Corporation office and demanded the provision of proper drinking water. “Over the past two months, there has been no drinking water supply to Mappedu,” one of them said.

So, the Deputy Mayor signed their petition and assured them that the water supply would be provided within a week.