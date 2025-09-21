AI will not replace jobs but skills, says IIT-M director Kamakoti

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence will not take away jobs but those without the knowledge will face disadvantages in the future, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Dakshinapatha Summit 2025 held on the IIT-M campus in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kamakoti said that AI was becoming central to multiple sectors, and education in AI was now essential to remain employable.

“To continue in jobs, AI is a must. Knowing AI will help people stay relevant,” he said.

Kamakoti pointed out that three Centres of Excellence in AI—focusing on agriculture, sustainability and health—had already been established at IIT-M, with the Ministry of Education committed to expanding access to AI education. “We’ve initiated multi-level actions to promote AI. Medical technology will also be a priority, and an MoU on start-ups and technologies signed today. Interdisciplinary collaborations such as an MD in medicine and a PhD in technology are in progress under the framework of the National Education Policy,” he explained.

Highlighting India’s future goals, Kamakoti added that the country aimed to emerge as both a product and start-up nation by 2047.

During the event, Minister Pradhan launched the National Internship, Placement, Training and Assessment (NIPTA) portal, which aims to bridge the gap between engineering talent and industry readiness through structured training and assessments.

On the sidelines, IIT-Madras also signed three MoUs with Think India, Chettinad Hospital, and Risk Financing to promote collaboration in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.