AI crash effect: Multi-agency emergency drill stress-tests rescue, response efforts in Chennai

CHENNAI: Taking note of the disastrous Air India Dreamliner crash that killed hundreds, the Airport Authority of India carried out a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday at the nearby Officer Training Academy campus to test how well prepared the airport and officers from various security and rescue agencies were in handling major aircraft accidents like the Ahmedabad accident.

The drill simulated the crash of a passenger aircraft near the Officer Training Academy (OTA) shortly after take-off. The dummy aircraft was assumed to have 50 passengers and 5 crew members. The emergency scenario began with a simulated distress call received by the Air Traffic Control, which then triggered the airport's emergency response.

Immediately after receiving the alert, fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot using the fastest route. The ‘fire’ that engulfed the aircraft was quickly put out and the rescue operations began with the help of two fire tenders from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, 14 ambulances, and emergency medical teams.

‘Injured’ passengers were treated on the ground level and sent to hospitals in ambulances. Those who were not hurt were moved to a passenger holding area. The Central Industrial Security Force secured the area and the National Disaster Response Force personnel handled ‘dangerous’ goods. They also ensured there was no simulated chemical threat.

The personnel also retrieved the aircraft's black box safely.

The drill was observed by the director and other senior officials of the Chennai airport, along with the Chengalpattu district administration officials and personnel from various aviation and emergency agencies.

This is the first time a drill has been conducted outside the airport premises in Chennai. Explaining this, airport director CV Deepak said while drills were held inside the airport premises on a regular basis, after the Ahmedabad accident, the Civil Aviation Ministry directed the airport officials to emergency exercises factoring in other scenarios.

Deepak said the exercise was successful with the participation of officials from the State government, local police, medical team, and other departments. Later, a review was held to study the performance and response time, and how the teams could improve in the event of an emergency.

As it was held outside the airport premises, flight services were not affected in the airport during the exercise, officials added.