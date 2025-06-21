AI crash effect: AAI to hold emergency drill with defence, security forces in Chennai

CHENNAI: A large-scale emergency drill is scheduled to be held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in St Thomas Mount as part of the heightened preparedness measures at Chennai International Airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has called for the exercise in coordination with defence forces and multiple security agencies following the recent aircraft crash in Ahmedabad that triggered a nationwide review of aviation safety protocols.

A high-level coordination meeting was held in the Chennai airport with the senior officials from AAI, BCAS, CISF, airline operators, fire services, police and health department to plan the drill. The AAI has planned to conduct a massive drill from all the concerned departments, including airport staff, security forces, and first responders.

The focus will be on rapid evacuation, casualty management, and protecting passenger assets under pressure. While OTA has been confirmed as the venue, the date is yet to be announced.

Officials said drills like these are crucial in reducing response time and ensuring passenger safety when every second counts.