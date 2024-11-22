AGSTTL gets approval to extend NCMC solution across all Chennai Metro Stations

CHENNAI: AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) one of the leading providers of integrated omni-channel payment solutions in India, on Friday announced its plans to extend deployment of 'Ongo Ride', an instant National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) solution, across 41 Chennai Metro Stations, and also planned to replicate it across the country.

It has got necessary approvals to extend the NCMC facility to all metro stations in Chennai. Compliant with the RBI's updated guidelines, 'Ongo Ride' requires Zero-KYC, for making payments across NCMC enabled transit services, according to a press release.

Building on its initial success at 13 Chennai metro stations, Ongo Ride continues to resonate positively with commuters. Ongo's industry-first instant NCMC issuance process allows commuters to purchase ready-to-use NCMC cards via unique card dispensers installed at Chennai metro stations. This streamlined process encourages faster adoption of NCMCs across India.

Ongo Ride will be available across all additional Chennai metro stations by the end of December 2024. Furthermore, the Company aims to replicate this model across other metro railways in the country.

Commuters can purchase the instant NCMC cards for Rs 100 from these card dispensers in three easy steps: Select Card - Pay via UPI - Collect ready-to-use Ongo NCMC card.

Each card comes preloaded with a balance of Rs 50. Commuters can conveniently top up their instant NCMC cards with a maximum fund limit of Rs 2,000 at ticket counters across all Chennai metro stations.

Additionally, commuters have the option to upgrade their cards by completing full KYC, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits of an NCMC, including in-store and online payments.