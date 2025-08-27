Agni Veer recruitment drive commences at Tambaram Air Force Station 

CHENNAI: The selection process for the Agni Veer cadre in the Indian Air Force commenced on Wednesday, at the Air Force Station in Tambaram. The recruitment drive is scheduled to continue until September 5th.

The first day of the event witnessed a significant turnout, with over 2,000 aspirants from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gathering at the airbase. Personnel from the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate were deployed to manage the large crowd, ensuring order by setting up barricades and organizing queues in an orderly manner.

The recruitment is being conducted on a state-wise basis. Candidates from Kerala and Karnataka are slated for assessment on August 30, followed by those from Tamil Nadu on September 2. A dedicated session for female candidates from these states will be held on September 5.

The selection process is rigorous and consists of three stages: a written examination, a physical fitness test, and a medical examination. Successful candidates will undergo training and serve in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years.

Under the Agnipath scheme, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 recruits are slated to be enrolled across the country this year. Upon completion of their four-year service tenure, only 25 percent of these Agniveers will be permitted to continue their service for an additional 15 years under the permanent commission scheme.

Security was stringent at the venue. All candidates were required to present their identity cards, including Aadhaar cards, and relevant certificates for verification before being granted entry into the Air Force Station. Their personal belongings were also subjected to thorough checks.