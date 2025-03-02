‘Agent’ lures aspirants by Cambodian jobs, arrested for Rs 39 lakh scam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Chennai who ran a consultancy firm and cheated several gullible job aspirants to the tune of Rs 39 lakh by promising them jobs in Cambodia.

The arrested was identified as Prince Sivalingam of Kovur, who ran a consultancy firm named Tonino Exim.

The probe revealed that some of the persons Prince sent to Cambodia, after getting money under the pretext of getting them jobs at restaurants, were engaged in cybercrime scam compounds in Cambodia.

The job racket wing of the city police registered a case based on a complaint from Ramesh Kumar of Nagapattinam. According to the complainant, he lost Rs 3 lakh by approaching the accused’s firm through a Facebook post promising jobs in the Southeast Asian country.

Further inquiries revealed that the accused had collected money from 12 others promising jobs in Cambodia and cheated a total of Rs 39 lakh. Police conducted searches at a co-working space near Guindy, where the accused had an office set up, and seized the hard discs and other documents from his firm. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.