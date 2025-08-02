After a month’s delay, AU teaching faculty get June’s pay

CHENNAI: As many as 332 Teaching Faculties (TFs) working in the regional campuses of Anna University (AU) across Tamil Nadu received their June month salary this week.

DT Next reported about the delay in salary for TFs in 16 regional campuses causing huge distress on the facilities. And, following media coverage and performance assisted by the higher education department, the salary was credited.

“The salary delay of almost a month is quite unfair. Alleging the performance of TFs were being assessed to credit salary is farce. Salary irrespective of the performances of the TFs must be credited,” said a TF working in one of the regional campuses.

Meanwhile, the TFs, including those working at four campuses in Chennai, are yet to receive their job extension orders, which would determine if the TFs would have jobs or not. “There are speculations that already 23 TFs have been let go in regional campuses. The higher education department is mute on this matter,” fumed a TF in the city campus.

However, it is to be noted that non-teaching staff of the university across TN have been given extension orders, but only till September, raising concerns that the department was planning to move towards outsourcing.