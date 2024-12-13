Adyar river flooded due to water release from lakes; evacuation under way

CHENNAI: The Adyar river has been flooded due to the release of water from several lakes, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few day, and as a precautionary measure many reservoirs have started discharging water.

Officials are evacuating residents in areas near the Adyar river areas as the water level is increasing.

Additionally, Tambaram Corporation is in the process of evacuating people living in Varadharajapuram, Mudichur and Perungalathur areas as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, a flood alert was issued to the residents of Adyar and other low-lying areas.