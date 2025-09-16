Adyar eco park successfully breeds painted storks inside sanctuary

CHENNAI: The Adyar eco park has achieved a significant ecological milestone with the successful breeding and rearing of painted storks within the urban wetland sanctuary.

According to a report in The Times of India, the development marks the first documented instance of the species reproducing at the site since its ecological restoration. Officials said that the initial observations in February 2020 revealed two active nests and while one nest was later abandoned due to interference from other birds, the other yielded two hatchlings.

Despite the loss of one chick in April, the remaining chick was nurtured for a period of 80 days. In a major milestone, the chick managed to forage for food independently within a month. Experts said that subsequent monitoring in July 2021 confirmed the presence of four sub-adult birds.

Experts noted that while the painted stork which is indigenous to South and Southeast Asia remains abundant in the specific region, its population faces several threats from lack of proper habitat and severe pollution.

In view of this, the establishment of a breeding colony at Adyar eco park is a shot in the arm for the habitat restoration efforts across the 358 acre reserve. The initiatives for the project include the eradication of invasive species of flora and the rehabilitation of native vegetation.

Experts noted that they are overjoyed that the storks have begun to adapt to the environment by nesting in the arjuna trees. The research team estimated that a resident population of 10 to 15 storks frequents the park now and that active monitoring will ensure the long-term success of the urban breeding site for painted storks.