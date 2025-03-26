Adyar clean up mission in final stages, says Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru told the House that the proposed and the ongoing activities of Adyar River Restoration Project (ARRP) are under various stages of implementation by concerned line departments and are expected to be completed soon.

Stating that the ecological restoration of Adyar river from its origin at Adhanur lake to the river mouth for a distance of 42 km was initiated by the State at Rs 744.60 crore, he detailed on major restoration works being implemented such as sewage management, solid waste removal, river channel improvement, rehabilitation and resettlement, plantation and river front development.

“Thus far, Rs 497.36 crore has been disbursed to various implementing agencies based on the work progress,” he told the Assembly.