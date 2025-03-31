Advocate's body found in Chennai apartment, murder suspected

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday recovered the dead body of an advocate from his rented apartment in Virugambakkam after residents complained of a foul smell from the apartment.

Police sources said that the deceased was found with cut injuries on his head and face, and a murder angle is being probed.

The deceased, Venkatesan, was staying at the apartment on Ganapathy Raj main road with a friend for the last four months.

The probe revealed that the front door of the apartment had been locked for the last two days. However, residents in the apartment complex sensed a foul smell emanating from the apartment and alerted the house owner, who is staying in Kolathur.

Subsequently, Virugambakkam Police were alerted, and a team led by the Inspector visited the apartment and entered the apartment through the back entrance and found the deceased advocate.

While the body had started decomposing, there were visible cut injuries, after which police suspected murder.

Joint Commissioner (West) and Deputy Commissioner (Koyambedu) visited the scene and conducted investigations in the neighbourhood about the deceased man. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was residing in Velachery and moved to this apartment four month ago.

The body was secured and moved to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.