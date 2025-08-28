Advocate Sekar Durai appointed Joint Director of Prosecution

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed advocate R Sekar Durai as Joint Director of Prosecution, a post which has remained vacant for the last three months.

Advocate Sekar Durai joined the government service in 1996 as an assistant public prosecutor and has served in various capacities over the years.

The Tamil Nadu Regular Cadre Public Prosecutors Association (TAN-RECPPA) on Thursday met Minister S Regupathy and thanked him for the appointment of one of their members for the post of Joint Director of Prosecutions and also for the creation of 40 fresh posts of assistant public prosecutors.

The recent appointment will help in expedition of trials in pending criminal cases across the state and also focus on cases involving crimes against women and children, a government advocate said.