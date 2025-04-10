Addl chief secy J Radhakrishnan inaugurates three-day pet care conference in Chennai

CHENNAI: Additional chief secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the three-day national-level conference on canine care organised by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Indian Society for the Advancement of Canine Practice.

At the inaugural event of 'Canine Common Emergencies and Critical Care 2025, ' Radhakrishnan noted that many people have taken on pet companions after the COVID-19 period, and the expectations of pet parents for the health care of pets were highly demanding.

He also shared his memories of pursuing veterinary science and said veterinarians are gaining recognition now.

S Prathaban, former Director of Clinics, Tanuvas, and president of the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice, said, "The prospective research revealed India and China would be the major hubs of pet health care and pet industry. In future, women veterinarians will be contributing more to pet care than men veterinarians." Prathaban also requested the Tanuvas authorities to establish an international student centre and a separate department of imaging to advance pet animal healthcare.

Around 210 researchers, academicians, and pet animal practitioners from all over India took part in the conference.

Earlier in the day, Radhakrishnan released the compendium of the conference and delivered the inaugural address.