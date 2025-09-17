Additional stoppages for Chennai-Sengottai weekly express special

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has announced new stoppages for the Dr MGR Chennai Central–Sengottai Weekly Express Special (Train 06121/06122) to improve passenger convenience.

The additional halts will come into effect from September 24 for departures from Chennai, and from September 25 for departures from Sengottai.

The train, which runs once a week between Chennai and Sengottai, will now stop at Cheran Mahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kila Kadaiyam and Pavurchatram in both directions. These are in addition to the existing halts at major stations such as Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

According to the revised timings, the train from Chennai will depart on Wednesdays at 3:10 pm and reach Sengottai the following morning at 6:30 am with the newly introduced intermediate halts scheduled during the early hours. In the return direction, the train will leave Sengottai on Thursdays at 9 pm and reach Central station at 11:30 am on Fridays.

Railway officials said the additional stoppages were introduced in response to passenger demand from the Tirunelveli and Tenkasi regions.

MEMU services cancelled on Sept 18

The SR has announced changes to suburban train services in the Chennai Central–Gudur section due to engineering works between Nayudupeta and Doravarichatram. A line block and power block will be in place from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm on September 18 as part of ongoing infrastructure works. Train 66042 Sullurupeta–Moore Market Complex MEMU, scheduled to leave Sullurupeta at 6:40 pm, will be cancelled on the day. In its place, a passenger special will be operated between Sullurupeta and MMC. Two EMU services will also face partial cancellations. Train 42419 MMC–Sullurupeta local, leaving Chennai at 2:30 pm, will run only up to Elavur. Similarly, Train 42804 Sullurupeta–Chennai Beach local, scheduled to depart Sullurupeta at 5:20 pm, will begin from Elavur instead.