Actress Gautami files petition for police protection to Chennai CoP

CHENNAI: Actress Gautami has filed a petition seeking police protection at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the actor has complained that officials are demanding money to demolish the encroachment on her land and some persons claiming to be lawyers are threatening her through WhatsApp.

She also stated in her complaint that she is being threatened by sending posters saying that they will hold a protest against her regarding the demolition on her land.

Therefore, she filed a petition seeking action against those threatening her and providing her with security.

It is to be noted that, Gautami had earlier filed a complaint alleging that Alagappan and his family, who had worked with her, had encroached her properties.

As a response to the complaint, the accused were arrested

Alagappan had alleged that Gautami's property in Neelankarai has encroachments worth Rs 9 crore.

However, the construction work was carried out illegally, by obtaining permission for construction and electricity connection.

Subsequently after the complaint, the construction site was sealed under a court order.