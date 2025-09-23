Actor Suriya’s personal assistant duped of Rs 42 lakh; maid among four arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested four people, including a woman who had been working as maid at actor Suriya’s residence, for allegedly cheating his personal assistant of Rs 42 lakh.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the accused lured the assistant by promising to sell gold jewellery at a lower price. Believing their claims, he transferred a total of Rs 42 lakh to them.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gang had similarly cheated several others, swindling nearly Rs 2.5 crore in total.

The Mambalam police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested the suspects.