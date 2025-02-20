Actor Suriya-RJ Balaji's film shoot halted near Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: The shooting of actor Suriya's 45th film, tentatively titled Suriya 45, was halted on Thursday after locals objected to road blockages and authorities pointed out lack of proper permissions.

Shooting for the film, directed by RJ Balaji, was going on for the past two days at the Velichai village near Kelambakkam in Chengalpattu district. A large crane was reportedly stationed in the middle of the village road as filming went on even during nighttime.

Concerned about the obstruction, local villagers questioned the film crew for occupying the public road and blocking vehicle access. A heated argument then ensued with the Suriya 45 team insisting they had obtained the necessary permissions and that the locals had no authority to stop the shoot.

Following the dispute, the villagers lodged a complaint at the Kelambakkam police station after which cops came to the spot and conducted an investigation about permissions. The filming crew confirmed they had clearance from the panchayat but the authorities pointed out that police clearance was mandatory, particularly in cases where public movement would be affected.

Hence, the film crew was ordered to stop the shooting, dismantle the set, and leave the village.