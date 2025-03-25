Actor, Karate trainer Shihan Hussaini passes away

CHENNAI: Actor and renowned Karate master Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of Tuesday after a battle with blood cancer.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Shihan Hussaini, who had been undergoing treatment in a hospital for the past 22 days after being diagnosed with blood cancer and was declared dead at around 1:45 am without responding to the treatment.

Days ahead of his death, he announced to donate his body for medical research.

His body will be kept at his residence in Besant Nagar for family, public and students to pay tribute, and will then be taken to his hometown, Madurai.

He made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986.

He then went on to be part of Rajinikanth's Velaikaran and also acted in several films, including actor Vijay's Badri playing a role of a Karate coach.