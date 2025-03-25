CHENNAI: Following an open-heart surgery a month ago, Manoj Bharathiraja succumbed to cardiac arrest at his Chetpet residence on Tuesday evening. He was 48.

Actor-director Manoj, son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, is survived by his wife, Nandana, and two daughters.

After hearing the news of Manoj’s demise, condolences began pouring in. Chief Minister MK Stalin, BJP leader Annamalai, actor-politician Sarathkumar, director Ameer, and T Rajendar among others condoled his death. Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who recently composed tunes for Manoj’s only directorial, Margazhi Thingal (2023), said in a video message, “I am shocked and at loss of words to express my grief to my dear friend Bharathiraja. It’s unfortunate and I pray for Manoj’s soul to rest in peace.”

FEFSI, and the Directors' Union too sent their condolences. Actors Karthi, Cheran, Mari Selvaraaj and RK Selvamani visited his residence and paid homage.

Manoj made his acting debut with his father’s directorial Taj Mahal in 1999. He later went on to star in critically acclaimed films like Samudhiram (2001), Varushamellam Vasantham (2002) and Maanaadu (2021) among others. He was last seen in Snakes and Ladders, a web series.

In his interaction with DT Next, Manoj had stated that he always wanted to be a director, which came true with Margazhi Thingal. “I have accomplished my dream of directing my dad. I made my acting debut in his directorial and he acted in my debut directorial as well. On the first day of shoot, he was in tears seeing me directing a crucial scene and hugged me in the unit. My life has come a full circle,” he had said.

Manoj’s funeral will take place at director Bharathiraja's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai.