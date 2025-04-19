Actor Bobby Simha's driver causes accident near Alandur, 3 injured

CHENNAI: Actor Bobby Simha's driver has been arrested for causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol near Alandur.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the incident occurred after the driver, Pushparaj, had consumed alcohol after dropping off Bobby Simha’s father.

Three people, including a woman, were injured, and six vehicles were damaged in the collision. Pushparaj was arrested by the Chennai police and produced in court.

The Alandur court remanded him to judicial custody until April 30.