Activists want facility in Kovalam to prevent discharge of untreated sewage into sea

CHENNAI: “Raw sewage is being discharged into Kovalam beach through a storm water canal from the nearby residential and commercial buildings in the area,” lamented activists, who urged the local body to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) as a preventive measure.

“Untreated sewage from residential areas has been discharged into the waterbodies in the locality. One of the channels is Kovalam beach. The companies and residential buildings continue to let drainage water through storm water drains (SWDs) to lakes and flows to the sea,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a civic activist. “Authorities should enforce the rules, and must also take steps to set up a sewage treatment plant to prevent this.”

Another activist tweeted that drainage water was released from Kovalam town straight into the sea, and that there was no hope for basic amenities like STPs in urban towns.

When contacted, a senior official with Kovalam panchayat said that excess treated water from a private shrimp hatchery was discharged into the sea through the drain. “At times, due to rough seas, the sand gets mixed with water, and changes the water colour in the drain. We’ve set up a STP and ensured that the untreated sewage is not discharged into the sea. It has been monitored regularly by the department. If anyone is found violating the rule, action will be taken against the individual,” added the official.