ACP transferred after public fallout with senior officer

CHENNAI: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the city police was transferred to the control room on Tuesday after alleged insubordination to a senior police officer.

The police sources said that the official involved in the altercation was Saravanan, who was erstwhile ACP, Koyambedu range. According to sources, the incident happened at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, which was fortified for President Droupadi Murmu's visit. The President will be leaving Chennai for Trichy on Wednesday, according to the sources.

ACP Saravanan was questioned by a Joint Commissioner rank officer for an alleged lapse in security arrangements in place, which had triggered an argument between them, sources said.

The ACP had argued in the presence of other police personnel, after which a report was made to the top brass of the city police about the incident. Following this, ACP Saravanan was transferred to the control room.