‘Accidents dip in Chennai, but fatalities remain static’

CHENNAI: Has Chennai become safer for the road users, especially for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians? The answer is yes and no.

An analysis titled ‘Chennai’s Urban Mobility Transformation’ by the World Bank has revealed that the number of accidents and injuries in the city has decreased by more than half between 2013 and 2022 but the number of fatalities remained the same during the same period.

As per the analysis report, the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) had reported around 10,000 accidents in 2013 and in 2022, the number came down to about 4,000. “But the number of fatalities has held steady, with an average of 1,150 fatalities in the same period. The severity of crashes and likelihood of death has risen over time, highlighting the urgent need to tackle the road safety challenge systematically,” the report said.

The analyses also reveal that vulnerable road users (VRU) such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists are most at risk of death in road crashes in Chennai. Motorcyclists made up 57% of all fatalities, as per the 2019 record, and pedestrians accounted for another third (34%) of fatalities.

Even though the High Court orders mandated helmets for motorcyclists and subsequent enforcement by traffic police, the majority of the fatalities were due to non-wearing of helmets. “For motorcyclists, speeding and/or non-wearing of helmets were key contributors. Speeding was a contributing factor in 75% of all road crash fatalities, whereas not-wearing helmets was a contributing factor in 48% of the fatalities. Most pedestrian fatalities were due to collisions with motorcyclists,” the report added.

Moreover, observational surveys conducted for the analyses revealed that nearly 40% of the vehicles exceeded posted speed limits in the city. In 2022, 32% of two-wheeler riders and 97% of pillion riders did not wear helmets. Also, poor facilities for vulnerable road users contributed to around 20 per cent fatalities.

Based on the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP) classification, on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 carrying the highest risk, 89%, 70%, and 26% of roads are rated 1 or 2-star for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists respectively. Almost half of the motorcyclist fatalities and 41% of the pedestrian fatalities were due to impact with cars, trucks, and buses, highlighting the need for safer infrastructure for these users.

Alarmingly, 64% and 29% of pedestrian crashes were at mid-block locations and junctions respectively, highlighting the need for better location and number of pedestrian crossing facilities, and improved facilities and reduced speeds at junctions, the report said.

The World Bank suggested prioritising 469 km of the riskiest corridors for capital-intensive treatments, and estimated a reduction of average vehicle speeds by 2.5 km/hour, and full compliance with helmet-wearing will result in a savings of 818 fatalities a year (58% reduction). It has also identified the ‘motorisation and vehicle-first’ approach apart from gaps in institutional arrangements and capacity as key issues attributed to the road safety challenges.













· Road accidents in 2013 – 10,000

· Road accidents in 2022 – 4,000

· Annual fatalities remained same – 1,150 (average)

Vulnerable road-users

· Fatalities of motorcyclists – 57%

· 48% fatalities caused by non-wearing of helmets

· Pedestrians – 34%

· Three-wheelers – 3%

· Cyclists – 3%

WORLD BANK’S SUGGESTIONS

To prevent 818 fatalities a year (58% reduction), do the following:

· Prioritise 469 km of the riskiest corridors for capital-intensive treatments

· Reduce average vehicle speeds by 2.5 km/hour,

· Ensure full compliance with helmet-wearing.

· Implement ‘motorisation and vehicle-first’ approach