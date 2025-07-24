Access to non-farm jobs and irrigation reduces drought-induced migration: IIT-M study

CHENNAI: A recent study by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has revealed that access to non-farm business opportunities and irrigation facilities significantly curbs drought-induced migration among rural farming households.

According to the institute, the research underscored the critical role of rural livelihood diversification and irrigation in mitigating climate change impacts on vulnerable agrarian communities.

Led by Sabuj Kumar Mandal, Associate Professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Gauri Sreekumar, a researcher at IIT Madras, the study was published in the Indian Economic Review (DOI link).

“It examined migration trends using data from Rounds I (2004–05) and II (2011–12) of the India Human Development Survey (IHDS), applying the Difference-in-Differences (DiD) method to estimate the impact of drought on migration decisions.

The findings indicate that households engaged in non-farm economic activities or those with access to irrigation were less likely to migrate during drought conditions,” a release from the institute said.

“Migration is often a last resort. Before choosing to migrate, rural families attempt several adaptation strategies,” said Sabuj Kumar Mandal. He also warned that large-scale rural-to-urban migration can cause overcrowding, urban poverty, and strain on city infrastructure, while simultaneously affecting rural food security and agricultural sustainability.

Researcher Gauri Sreekumar noted that non-farm income provides financial stability during adverse climate events. “This supplementary income is often reinvested into farming through better inputs, livestock care, and modern technologies, which boosts resilience and reduces dependency on rainfall,” she said.

The study also found that social capital plays a crucial role. Membership in self-help groups, cooperatives, NGOs, and other grassroots organisations was associated with reduced migration rates. Such networks provide both economic and emotional support, enhancing the community’s adaptive capacity.

The researchers recommend strengthening rural non-farm sectors through schemes like the Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana and MGNREGA, while enhancing irrigation infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. “Irrigation not only increases productivity but also reduces mental distress, including instances of farmer suicides,” the study observed.