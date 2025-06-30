Accenture and IIT-M’ CAAR collaborate to launch skilling initiative for software-defined vehicles

CHENNAI: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), a research society established by IIT Madras, have joined hands to roll out specialized skilling programmes through Accenture’s LearnVantage Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Academy.

According to the institute, this collaborative initiative is tailored for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), addressing the urgent need to build a future-ready workforce equipped to design and develop software-defined vehicles.

With the automotive industry undergoing a digital transformation, the programme bridges the gap between conventional automotive engineering and emerging digital technologies.

“The curriculum features modules on advanced Internet of Things (IoT), embedded software systems, vehicle safety, communication protocols, cybersecurity, edge computing, and cloud virtualization. It also includes training on key industry standards such as AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture) and ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination). The learning model combines self-paced content with expert-led sessions from IIT Madras faculty,” a release from IIT-M said.

According to Accenture Research, software-defined digital services are expected to generate USD 3.5 trillion by 2040, comprising 40% of global automotive industry revenues.

“As vehicles evolve into intelligent, software-powered machines, the industry needs digitally fluent talent with expertise in AI, machine learning, and safety systems,” said Kishore Durg, Global Lead, Accenture LearnVantage.

“Our partnership with CAAR is pivotal in preparing the workforce for this transformation,” he noted.

Professor Krishnan Balasubramanian of IIT Madras noted that the academia-industry synergy would foster next-generation talent, while CAAR CEO Thiruppathy Srinivasan emphasised the urgency of upskilling to meet the demands of electrification, connectivity, and smart technologies in vehicles.