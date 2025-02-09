AC mechanic held for attacking constable in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Feb 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An air-conditioner mechanic was arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman who was having his dinner at a police booth on Friday night. The arrested was identified as Ravikumar (50), of Jafferkhanpet.

    Constable Ravi (56), working in the crime division of Kumaran Nagar Police Station was eating at a police booth on Kodambakkam Road in Saidapet when Ravikumar, in an inebriated state, started shouting in front of the police booth.

    When Ravi advised Ravikumar to stop causing a nuisance, the latter assaulted Ravi and tried to flee. However, locals caught hold of him and later Kumaran Nagar Police arrested him while Ravi was sent to GH.

    Arrestassault caseKumaran Nagar Police station
    DTNEXT Bureau

