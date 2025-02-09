AC mechanic held for attacking constable in Chennai

CHENNAI: An air-conditioner mechanic was arrested for allegedly attacking a policeman who was having his dinner at a police booth on Friday night. The arrested was identified as Ravikumar (50), of Jafferkhanpet.

Constable Ravi (56), working in the crime division of Kumaran Nagar Police Station was eating at a police booth on Kodambakkam Road in Saidapet when Ravikumar, in an inebriated state, started shouting in front of the police booth.

When Ravi advised Ravikumar to stop causing a nuisance, the latter assaulted Ravi and tried to flee. However, locals caught hold of him and later Kumaran Nagar Police arrested him while Ravi was sent to GH.