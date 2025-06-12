AC lounge with mobile charger, restroom opened for gig workers in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: In the budget speech for 2025-26, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had announced that lounges equipped with essential facilities would be established in metropolitan cities, including Chennai and Coimbatore, for the convenience of gig workers.

So, for the first time in TN, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) installed a lounge for Rs 25 lakh in Anna Nagar, 3rd Avenue. Another lounge will soon open on GN Chetty Road in T Nagar. Plans are on the anvil to open lounges in KK Nagar, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, and Mylapore.

The 600-square-foot lounge will be 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, and will be able to accommodate up to 25 people at a time. It will include seating benches, AC, a restroom, charging power sockets, a water dispenser, and provision for a surveillance camera. Up to 20 two-wheelers can be parked outside the lounge.

Gnana Murugan, a gig worker for a food delivery app, stated, “It’s hard to find a resting place in heavy rain and sweltering heat. We often rest in places like temples, bus stands, and various designated locations on the street. Restaurants do not allow us to charge our mobile phones or use their restrooms. The lounge will provide a safer space for us.”

K Deepak, another gig worker, commented, “Approximately 10% of gig workers in food delivery apps are women. Having a separate restroom will help them feel more comfortable during menstruation. Since men make up the majority of workers, it would be very beneficial to have a dedicated room for women.”

On behalf of the Municipal Administration, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 102 projects totalling Rs 399.81 crore and laid the foundation for 108 new projects worth Rs 975.63 crore at Ripon Building on Wednesday. During the event, he also unveiled 31 projects valued at Rs 38.66 crore, which were completed by the GCC.