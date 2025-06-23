Abundant catch but low sales at wholesale fish markets in Chennai consecutively for second week

CHENNAI: For the second week running, vendors at the Royapuram and Foreshore fish markets reported below-average sales and moderate customer turnout.

This slowdown is attributed to the auspicious day Krithigai falling on Sunday, and the upcoming amavasai on June 25.

Despite the dip in sales, seafood lovers noted the availability of varieties and expressed hope for lower prices. Compared to last week, fresh and new types of fish are now available, with prices generally Rs 50-100 lower on Sunday.

“We’re selling fish with minimal profit,” said K Sakthivel, a vendor at Kasimedu market. “But consumers are expecting very low prices. New varieties like live crab (vari nandu), koduva (sea bass), vaval (white pomfret), naaku (sole fish), and seela (barracuda) are sold in large quantities.”

L Vinoth, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, shared a different perspective: “Given Krithigai, I expected fish prices to be cheaper. However, prices remain similar to last week, even though large quantities are available.”

Another vendor, Palani Sami from Kasimedu, highlighted a common practice: “In the evening, I sell the fish at half price.”

Meanwhile, customers at Foreshore Fish Market raised concerns about vendors occupying parking spaces, causing traffic congestion. They urged vendors to use only allotted spaces and called for the Corporation to take appropriate action.