Absconding accused in Rs 4.45 L theft case nabbed after 4 years

CHENNAI: The Teynampet police on Tuesday nabbed the history sheeter involved in robbing a man of Rs 4.45 lakh three years ago. Four of the accomplices of the absconding accused were arrested within days of the armed robbery case. The incident happened on June 9, 2022.

The victim, Abdul Abuthahir (34) of Mannadi, worked as a delivery man for a trader and was tasked with depositing Rs 4.45 lakh cash at a bank's Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) in T Nagar. As the machines were out of service, Abuthahir was riding back to the office on his two-wheeler when he was intercepted by a gang who threatened him with weapons, and attacked him and fled with the cash bag.

The Teynampet police had arrested Charu Hassan, Rahman, Udhayakumar and Sheik Abdullah in connection with the armed robbery. One of their accomplices, Venkatesan (29), went into hiding.

Recently, the police received a tip-off about the movement of Venkatesan near Irumbuliyur and secured him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, Venkatesan has 23 cases against him.