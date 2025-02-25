Absconding accused in Hindu Munnani leader's murder case, held in Kerala after a year

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Police have secured an accused in the 2014 Hindu Munnani functionary murder case who skipped trial and hid in Kerala for over a year.

Police sources said that he was planning to escape to a northern state before which he was apprehended. The accused, Abdul Hakeem (52) of Vaniyambadi, Vellore, was arrested by the Ambattur Estate police in 2014 in connection with the murder of KPS Suresh Kumar, Hindu Munnani’s Tiruvallur district president.

After his release from prison on bail, Abdul Hakeem attended trials at a sessions court in Tiruvallur but skipped it since October 2023. Due to his continued absence, the trial court judge issued a NBW (non-bailable warrant) against Abdul Hakkeem in March 2024, after which a special team was formed to trace the absconding accused.

A special team headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur, conducted investigations and traced Abdul Hakeem to Kuttipuram town in Malappuram district, Kerala, where he was hiding. He was secured before his planned escape to a northern state, police said.

He was brought to Tamil Nadu and produced before a magistrate on Monday.