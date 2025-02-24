Aavin to conduct rangoli competition, memory test on Feb 26

CHENNAI: Aavin has organised rangoli and two other skill development-related competitions at Aavin parlour in Sholinganallur on Wednesday (February 26) from 11 am.

Aavin has planned a rangoli competition, water water-filling game, and memory tests. A maximum of two participants are allowed for the rangoli test.

“The competitions are open for all age groups and wide participation is welcomed. The event is organised as part of promotion activities,” said an official attached to Aavin.

The last date of registration for the event is on Tuesday (February 25). For further details, contact 7358018422 and 9840792809.