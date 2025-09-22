Aavin reduces ghee and paneer prices following GST cut

CHENNAI: Aavin has announced a reduction in the prices of ghee and paneer after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on dairy products was lowered from 12 per cent to five per cent with effect from Monday.

The price of one litre of Aavin ghee has been reduced from Rs 690 to Rs 650. Paneer will now be sold at Rs 110 for 200 grams, down from Rs 120, while the 500-gram pack has been cut from Rs 300 to Rs 275.

“The milk price remains unchanged as no GST is levied on it. The revised prices apply only to ghee and paneer,” an Aavin official said.

The move comes after other public sector dairy cooperatives, including Amul and Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini, announced similar price reductions in response to the GST revision.