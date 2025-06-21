AAI to conduct large-scale emergency drill at St Thomas Mount Officers Training Academy

CHENNAI: In a significant move to bolster airport emergency preparedness, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced plans to conduct a high security and rescue drill at the St Thomas Mount Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The drill will involve comprehensive training and exercises for all airport and security personnel, with special trainers assigned to ensure swift, coordinated responses during emergencies.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to strengthen nationwide air safety measures.

As part of this initiative, a high-level consultative meeting was held at Chennai Airport to assess current security protocols and raise awareness among stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by senior airport officials, representatives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airline executives, military officers, CISF personnel, fire and rescue teams, medical staff, and police officials.

Key outcomes of the meeting included the planning of a large-scale emergency preparedness drill at the OTA complex in St Thomas Mount.

The mock exercise will simulate a full-scale aviation disaster scenario, ensuring coordination among all relevant departments—aviation, military, fire services, medical teams, and law enforcement—for effective passenger rescue, and damage control.

Authorities emphasised that in the event of a real crisis, rapid, joint action on a wartime footing would be critical in minimizing casualties and safeguarding lives and infrastructure.

The planned drill aims to test and improve such integrated emergency responses.

While the drill has been confirmed, the exact date and time of the exercise are yet to be announced.