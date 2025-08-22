Aadhi Pinnisetty is Karthi's villain in Marshal

CHENNAI: Amid the widespread speculations of who is playing the antagonist in Karthi's upcoming film Marshal, DT Next has learnt that actor Aadhi Pinnisetty has bagged the role. A tinseltown source told us, "Aadhi was recently signed as the antagonist and will be seen playing a strong character. He will be joining the sets soon." Aadhi is being lauded for his recently-released show Mayasabha in which he played the role of Kakarla Krishnama Naidu.

The film helmed by Tamizh of Taanakaran fame is being produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The source added that the shoot of the film will be taking place in Cuddalore, Nagercoil and Rameswaram among other coastal towns. The movie sea-based period project, set in the 1960s and Kalyani Priyadarshan will play the leading lady. The ensemble cast includes Sathyaraj, Prabhu, John Kokken, Lal, and Easwari Rao in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the tunes. Cinematography will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan while Philomin Raj is in charge of editing.

Meanwhile, Karthi has Sardar 2, Vaa Vaathiyaar and Kaithi 2 in the pipeline.