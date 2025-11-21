Aadhav’s comment political discontent not incitement: Madras HC

CHENNAI: TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna’s comment that a revolution similar to those in Sri Lanka and Nepal could occur in Tamil Nadu, too, was a mere expression of political discontent and reflected public sentiment and could not be construed as an offence warranting prosecution, said the Madras High Court.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made the observation while quashing the case registered against the TVK election wing general secretary.

Aadhav had made the comment in a social media post while criticising the arrest of TVK members following the Karur incident. Following this, a case was filed alleging that the post could provoke violence.

When the matter came before him, the judge noted that the post did not target any community or call for violence. Although the complainant feared possible disturbance to public order, no incident had occurred until the matter reached the court, he added.

It was a political view rather than an attempt to instigate violence, the judge held, and quashed the case.