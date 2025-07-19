A tribute to ‘father of modern Indian magic’

CHENNAI: His last show in Chennai was nearly ten years ago, and now things have changed quite significantly for Pourush Chandra Sorcar, or PC Sorcar Master. Grandson of the Maharajah of Magic, PC Sorcar, Pourush is advancing the family’s legacy to new heights. “During my childhood, I was eager to learn about my grandfather, who passed away in 1971 shortly after performing a magic show. I would explore his room, examining the books he owned, written in Russian, Japanese, and French. There were also various audio recordings. I was keen to delve into my dadu’s achievements and often asked my grandmother about him,” begins Pourush, who combines magic with art and music.

PC Sorcar is an iconic figure in the world of magic, having taken traditional Indian magic onto the global stage. His son, PC Sorcar Jr, has received the Merlin Award in magic — a highly prestigious honour, often considered the Oscars of Magic. For Pourush, a request from his music school to perform magic tricks changed his life. “I was about to enter the rock music circuit as a keyboard player. Although I was born in India, I spent several years growing up in Japan. During that time, I often accompanied my father to his shows. When my high school management asked me to perform stunts, I took a break from music and turned my focus to magic,” he explains.

With media attention, Pourush couldn’t afford to fail in magic. In Madurai, he performed an escape illusion inside a coffin. Speaking about how he blends magic, art, and music, the magician shares, “Magic has been associated with India for the past 5,000 years, and blending is the key to all success. Though traditionally presented, I combine tradition with technology, and that has made a significant difference.”

Pourush did not face any pressure to enter the world of magic, but his fascination led him to where he is today. “Every situation has both positive and negative effects. After my father, the throne was vacant, and a huge void was left. I was confused, but the path of my destiny was clear — magic. I wanted to carry forward the rich legacy and ensure that the Indian people continued to enjoy entertainment. My first solo magic show was in 1999 in Coimbatore. The nerves were real, as I knew nothing must fail in front of an audience of 1,200 to 1,500 people,” he says.

The true reward for PC Sorcar Master is the joy and smiles he sees on children’s faces after his act. “I am grateful because I have also managed to win over the younger generation. To elevate traditional magic, I introduced two illusions, including passing through a fan. I added background music, creating effects reminiscent of Hollywood,” he adds.

For Pourush, Chennai feels like a second home. “Many of my new tricks originated from this city. I am impressed by the beaches here, the places I’ve performed before, and my friends. This tour is my homecoming, and Chennai is my recharge zone,” he shares with a smile. He observes changing audience perspectives. “The post-COVID generation is quite relaxed. All they want is to enjoy the moment, and the children are more mature. Our generation was quite critical of performances. By God’s grace, I am loved across generations,” he highlights, mentioning Visakhapatnam as his next stop.

The final two shows of Indrajal are scheduled for next weekend, and it’s quite special. “It’s a tribute to my grandfather, as the props used by him will also be utilised in this show. It will be a virtual museum experience for spectators, allowing them to see some of the rarest pieces. We are also planning to screen rare footage of his. The last Indrajal show in Chennai will mirror the final performance of the Great Sorcar,” he states.

Enter the enchanting world of magic with the Indrajal show, scheduled at the Museum Theatre in Egmore, on July 26 and 27. For details, contact: 98406 71677.