A Theyyam tale of justice comes alive in Chennai’s Egmore Museum Theatre

CHENNAI: It is in the rain-lashed village of northern Kerala, back in the 18th-century, where starvation and desperation has blurred the lines between the right and wrong, when the queen’s diamond has been stolen. Following this very sinful act is not just a hunt for the thief alone, but goes beyond to a profound exploration of morality, survival, and divine intervention.

Set against the powerful backdrop of Theyyam, one of the ancient ritualistic art forms of the oppressed, Ekatha Creations bring to life The Guests of God, their fifth production which will weave mystery, suspense, and dark humour into a narrative that challenges conventional notions of what true justice means.

KP Rajeev, the writer and director of the play explains, “Theyyam is not merely a backdrop but a metaphor for resistance and retribution. Originating over 2,000 years ago, this ritualistic art form transforms performers – traditionally from marginalised communities – into divine avatars. Unlike distant, omnipotent deities, Theyyam deities are rooted in human suffering. They speak, listen, and even bear the wrath of their devotees.”

The play probes on "How far will a starving man go for survival? Can justice exist when the system itself is unjust?"

"The play aims to break barriers, to make people question, reflect, and ultimately, unite beyond differences."

With a runtime of 90 minutes, The Guests of God, which is an English play, promises an immersive experience, which will blend folklore with suspense, and ritual with rebellion.

Be there at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, today, at 6.30 pm, as the story is sure to challenge your idea of morality and justice.