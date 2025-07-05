CHENNAI: A storytelling potluck titled ‘Pass the Plate, Tell the Tale’ will be held in the city on July 6, from 11 am to 1 pm at Backyard in A storytelling potluck in Chennai that serves up memories over meals. It’s not your typical potluck.

Here, the focus isn’t on the perfection of the recipe or how it looks. What matters is the feeling, the warmth of a dish that carries with it a memory, a scent that transports you back home, a flavour that reminds you of someone you once loved.

Maybe it’s your grandmother’s rasam, or the Maggi you made at 1 am in college.

Or something you taught yourself to cook when you needed comfort. Perhaps it’s your love for chocolate cake, the kind that felt like a luxury in childhood, saved for the most special days.

Those interested can bring a dish of their choice and share the story behind it.