A slice of rainforest in urban Chennai

CHENNAI: Let's face it! Chennai’s growing urban landscape, with its high-rises and swarming streets, doesn’t always end up leaving room for lush greenery. But for plant lovers like Indira Lavanya, a 59-year-old ethnic clothing designer residing in Harrington Road, Chetpet, a piece of the rainforest thrives right inside her home in the form of a terrarium. For the uninitiated, a terrarium is a self-sustaining miniature ecosystem, cocooned inside a transparent container. More like miniature wildernesses inside glass containers. About four years ago, Indira happened to stumble upon Sai Krishnan, the founder of TerraForm Terrariums, who was exhibiting his well-crafted works of gardens under glass. Though she had seen images, this was her first encounter with terrariums in Chennai. “I absolutely fell in love with it.”

Sai Krishnan, who is a 31-year-old engineer-turned-plant enthusiast, began his terrarium journey exactly five years ago, though it officially became a brand only three years back. “I asked myself, ‘Why can’t terrariums thrive in Chennai?’ But I had to ensure sustainability before selling them.” While indoor plants need regular watering and sunlight adjustments, terrariums are low-maintenance. “You can leave for a vacation and return to find it thriving.”

Sai Krishnan

If there is somebody who has magnificently blended art, ecology, and urban living together, that would be Shaun D’Sa. Shaun is a professional graphic designer and visual artist, who has spent the last decade creating terrariums through his venture – Savage Terrariums. “For me, it was just my creative escape. Between design jobs, I’d take a 10-minute break to work on terrariums, which was my stress buster.”

Shaun D’Sa

His experimental phase led to a breakthrough exhibition seven years ago at Chennai’s Kalaangan gallery, where he sold 110 pieces. "People were fascinated, though many still didn’t know what terrariums were.”

Terrariums can be of two types. The closed terrariums mimic rainforests with fogging systems, high humidity, and condensation cycles. The open ones host drought-resistant plants like cacti, requiring minimal maintenance.

Shaun notes that Chennai’s heat challenges moss survival, but plants like fittonia, aralia, and ficus pumila – the creeping fig can thrive. “Lighting is key – sun-loving plants go near windows, while shade varieties survive with aquarium LED lights,” he adds.

Beyond natural elements, Shaun crafts artificial landscapes using styrofoam – sculpted into waterfalls or cliffs, spray-painted, and wired to support growing moss. "It’s like building a stage for plants.”

For him, terrariums are a mental health tool. "A closed terrarium with fog and water mimics hill stations. It triggers memories of nature trips, releasing dopamine. Clients often place these living artworks in meditation spaces or work desks for tranquility.”

Sai is quick to explain the science behind growing terrariums. “The soil in a terrarium is a porous mix of charcoal, perlite, vermicompost, red soil, coco peat, and coco chunks ensures proper drainage.” Is it really sustainable? “With the right balance, terrariums can last decades. The oldest known terrarium has thrived for over 80 years without opening!”

Chennai’s plant-buying culture has evolved. Earlier, buyers prioritised cost over quality, often opting for cheaper nurseries without considering soil health or plant longevity. But Sai’s approach emphases education and sustainability. “People now ask about soil quality, light conditions, and care tips.”

Shaun swears by sourcing ethically, building sustainably. “I use gravel from the Palar River or aquarium shops like Kolathur’s wholesale markets. In terms of plants, I forage responsibly during my trips to Kodaikanal and its locales. I take only what regenerates quickly.”

Terrariums designed by Shaun D'Sa

At the heart of the city's breakneck digital world, 26-year-old Kiran Kumar, a digital marketer, found an unexpected escape through terrariums. What started as a fascination with self-contained miniature ecosystems led him to attend a terrarium workshop last April, led by Sai Krishnan.

For young professionals like him, terrariums are a reminder that even in a digital world, nature does find a way. “They bring peace. I have kept four terrariums at his workspace which is my bridge to nature in Chennai’s concrete jungle.”

Beyond aesthetics, like Kiran, Indira also finds a deeper value in her terrariums. “Owning it injects serotonin. There’s something therapeutic about having a miniature rainforest at home. Though it requires pruning overgrown leaves, the effort is minimal compared to traditional gardening – something quite difficult to maintain when you live in flats.”

As Chennai’s residents seek ways to integrate nature into compact living spaces, terrariums present a sustainable solution. And she rightly puts it. “It’s not just about owning a plant, but having a living, breathing piece of art that evolves with you.”