A month into operations, Chengalpattu district govt hospital in disarray

CHENNAI: Tambaram’s newly inaugurated Chengalpattu District Government Hospital, built at Rs 110 crore, is already grappling with severe infrastructure problems, including water shortage, non-functional toilets, mosquito menace, and foul odour from stagnant sewage.

The six-storey facility, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 9, draws nearly 2,000 outpatients daily. However, patients and visitors say the hospital lacks even basic amenities a month into its operations.

Many toilets remain unusable as blocked pipes prevent sewage from draining, while washbasins on several floors have been disconnected. With only a few toilets functioning, overcrowding has worsened hygiene conditions, leaving some areas reeking of stench.

Adding to the woes, a sewage and rainwater pool behind the premises has turned into a mosquito breeding ground. Residents in nearby localities complained of foul smells spreading into their neighbourhoods and reported cases of fever.

“Specialist services should be provided to cater to the large number of outpatients. The hospital’s Superintendent is working diligently, but the Public Works Department’s sluggish response is hampering progress,” said V Santhanam, social activist from Chromepet.

Hospital authorities acknowledged the issues and said remedial steps were under way. Additional bore wells have been dug to address the water shortage, pending pipe work in toilets is being completed, and the Tambaram Corporation has been alerted to carry out mosquito control measures, they said. Officials maintained that the hospital was still in its initial phase of functioning and assured that problems would be resolved soon.