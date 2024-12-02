'A mixed bag’ exhibition showcases diverse artistic talent in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai has long appreciated art, valuing the work more than the artist. Viswam, a Chennai-based artist and National Award winner, has organised an exhibition titled A Mixed Bag to showcase works from artists of diverse backgrounds. “Initially, I planned a one-man show, but I decided to include my friends’ works from Pallava Artist Village as well. The exhibition is also a tribute to several rural artists who passed away recently. It’s a space for both accomplished and emerging creatives,” says Viswam, who has received the Tamil Nadu Lalit Kala Akademi’s State Award.

P Elanchezhiyan, a sculptor from Thiruvarur, shares his experience. “Exhibitions like these offer a platform for rural artists like me to showcase our work, network, and learn from others.” His works, Bull and Thinker, are featured in the show. “I created Thinker during the pandemic, reflecting the anxiety and stress we experienced during the lockdown,” he adds.

Abstract art by Viswasam

Sujatha Narayan, a curator making her debut at the Lalit Kala Akademi, credits the pandemic with sparking her interest in art. “I connected with a group of artists during the lockdown, and we started doing a sketch a day. This initiative by Viswam sir is a great way to bring together artists from various backgrounds and break down hierarchies,” she says. Sujatha believes that art shouldn’t be judged, but accepted.

“Art investment always appreciates,” she adds. She’s showcasing a piece from her Andal series and an impressionist take on Monet’s Lotus Pond. “My inspiration for Andal comes from artist Keshav,” she notes. Sujatha is also inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe’s idea of transforming a house into a gallery and hopes to implement that concept in Chennai.

Viswam discusses the impact of digitalisation and AI on art: “Art is universal, and digitalisation has broken geographical and cultural boundaries. It has also expanded exposure for artists, allowing them to explore different genres. As for AI, we can embrace the technology and grow with it.”

Sujatha believes artists should be celebrated while they are alive. “A balance between physical, mental, and emotional health is key to creating a masterpiece,” she concludes.

The exhibition, featuring over 100 art pieces, will run until December 3 at the Lalit Kala Akademi.