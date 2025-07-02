A journey of discovery and delight for young minds in Chennai

CHENNAI: One of the oldest theatre groups in Chennai, The Little Theatre, is collaborating with the Inko Centre for The Little Festival. Alongside The Kooks Sunny Side-Up, Super Tortoise Super Rabbit—by Harlequin Creations—is making its debut in Chennai. This marks the 14th edition of The Little Festival and Chennai’s first international theatre festival for young audiences.

Discussing the festival, Dr Rohini Rau, CEO of The Little Theatre, says, “The idea behind this came together when my mother, Aysha Rau, managing trustee of The Little Theatre, wanted to bring world-class theatre to India from across the globe. The focus was primarily on the young audience and introducing them to different cultures.” Rohini is managing the lighting for The Little Festival and feels that, as the plays rely more on props and body language, language shouldn’t be a barrier.

Since childhood, we’ve all heard the story of the tortoise and the hare. But what if there’s more to the fable? “This is a two-city tour. Harlequin Creations from South Korea is presenting Super Tortoise Super Rabbit. The play aims to explore what happens when you taste success for the first time,” shares Dr Rathi Jafer, director of Inko Centre.

The story conveys a message about handling sudden fame, which is especially relevant for today’s children. “Children are growing up under a lot of pressure, and they must learn how to navigate success and failure in life,” Rathi adds.

Rohini believes that art has the power to blur lines of difference. “In a world where intolerance and conflicts are increasing, art is a tool that can be used to reduce conflict and foster greater tolerance among people. It is an excellent medium to connect with individuals from diverse cultures, languages, and regions,” she notes.

Witness entertaining plays with meaningful messages at The Little Festival, from July 6 to 11, at The Museum Theatre, Egmore. For more information, contact: 044 28211115.