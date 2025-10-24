A journey of crafts and compassion

CHENNAI: The Crafts Council of India (CCI), a leading not-for-profit NGO, has had a significant impact on the socio-economic development of artisans. It has played a key role in the revival and preservation of diverse crafts and handlooms, the introduction of technology in craft-making, craft education and training, and policy-making at the government level. From its fledgling roots, the organisation has grown into a credible entity as it completes 60 years of service. The essence of CCI’s ethos is volunteerism, as envisioned by its founder, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay.

Artisans are supported through technological upgrades and enhanced techniques, such as the use of power tools for stone and wood carvers. The Kamala stores showcase artisans’ products and connect them to wider markets.

As part of the 60-year celebrations, a book on CCI’s history and its work across verticals will be launched on October 26, followed by a pictorial exhibition at Folly, Amethyst, from October 27 to 29.