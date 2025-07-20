A gathering under the banyan tree of art

CHENNAI: Chennai will witness a unique artistic convergence that is set to take root. The Living Library of Artists is an immersive art show curated by Sunshine House, who are inviting creators and audiences alike to gather under the metaphorical Banyan Tree, which is a symbol of interconnected realms, much like the mythical Yggdrasil. More than just an exhibition, the event is also a dynamic dialogue between past, present, and future expressions of art.

John Faust, the curator, describes the project as a two-year-long weaving of narratives, where every stroke, note, and word forms part of a larger cultural chronicle. “The show aims to celebrate multidisciplinary art, from visual installations to performances, while fostering conversations about existence, creation, and legacy,” he says.

Hand embroidered pendants and charms by Merin

Spread across Backyard’s indoor and outdoor spaces, the event is structured as a living collage. “Attendees can explore curated works by artists and brands, each offering interactive elements alongside their crafts for sale.”

The outer space, called the Charpoi Chatter, will host curated talks, performances, and participatory activities. There will be discussions held on Chennai’s art scene, live music, dance, and spontaneous collaborations that blur the line between artist and audience.

Partner installations will transform the venue into a figurative artists’ community, with pieces that reflect collective growth.

There will be artworks by artist Preethi, The Clay Tribe pottery studio, Merin – a full time mom and an embroidery artist, and many other artistes from the city. The Charpoi Chatter will have Kalaiyiṉ Kathai – a discussion on the history, contemporary understanding and evolution of art in Chennai, Gethu Da – a conversation of the redefinition of pop art through the lens of Indian media and culture, both in terms of re-interpretation of pop art principles from an Indian perspective, as well as an understanding of the remade mediums and subject matters in definition of pop art from an indo-centric view-point and much more.

As John puts it, “We wish to water this tree of art we’ve grown, with you, and your art.”

By The Clay Tribe pottery studio

-Tune in to water the tree of art on July 20 at Backyard, Adyar between 2 pm to 8 pm. For more details, contact 8939292114