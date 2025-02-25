A decade of art, culture and community at Chennai's DakshinaChitra

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra’s annual music and dance festival, Utsavam, returns on March 1 with the theme Legacy for its milestone 10th edition.

After a decade of celebrating art, culture, and community, this year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of performances, talks, and panels, starting from 11 am.

In partnership with Shreya Nagarajan Singh (SNS) Arts Development Consultancy, highlights include The Burden of Legacy, a discussion with Dr Yashoda Thakore, Tava — a performance by five female Kattaikkuthu artistes, Future of Tradition: Reinventing Legacy – panel discussion, a female-centric marketplace, and much more.